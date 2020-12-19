(Video) Klopp exposes key flaw in Mourinho’s LFC comments

Jurgen Klopp noted an important flaw in Jose Mourinho’s comments, before Liverpool played his Spurs side mid-week, highlighting that, despite being still able to call on a talented first-XI, the players have very little opportunity for rest due to how stretched the squad remains.

The Portuguese had questioned how badly the Reds had actually been affected by their injury crisis.

Even though Liverpool’s current position in the table may fool some, the club’s current successes are more down to Klopp’s excellent squad management, despite the mounting injury list.

It was pleasing to hear the German mention post-Palace, however, that we incurred no further injuries as a result of the thrilling tie at Selhurst Park.

You can watch the clip below:

Klopp on picking up consistency in the league – "For being consistent you need options… The majority of the season is still to come, so it's not about how much more we can do – we just have to be ready on each matchday"