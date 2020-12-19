(Video) Klopp is head in hands after Worldy Jordan Henderson goal

Jordan Henderson put Liverpool 4-0 up Crystal Palace today with an absolute stunner.

Naby Keita found Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right side of the box, and the right-back rolled a short pass to the onrushing skipper…

Hendo, using his instep, curled the ball into the top corner to surely put the game beyond any doubt!

Jurgen Klopp, criticised before kick-off for resting Mo Salah, was so impressed he put his head on his hands!

What an absolute stunner – and what a day to be a Red!

Yeah…This Liverpool team are quite good, aren't they? 😂 Jordan Henderson with another brilliant goal 🤤 pic.twitter.com/6QRDIfFlho — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020