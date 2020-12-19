(Video) Mane absolutely fuming after early sub for Salah ends hunt for extra goals

Sadio Mane was in a state of utter disbelief when his number was called by the fourth official, with Salah waiting on the touchline.

Jurgen Klopp made the change early in the second-half with his side already four goals ahead (without reply), in a bid to offer some much-needed rest to the forward.

It’s fair to say that the No.10 was in absolutely no rush to come off the pitch, with Crystal Palace looking liable to leak more goals to an exceptionally lethal Liverpool side.

We were a bit sad to see the goalscorer leave the pitch, but it was the right move by Klopp to preserve one of his best players with the squad already stretched thin.

Nothing wrong with Mane’s reaction for us – we love to see our best players desperate to stay and make an impact on the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: