(Video) Mo Salah scored 15th of the season & doesn’t even celebrate as Reds batter Crystal Palace

Liverpool annihilated Crystal Palace today, with the score, at the time of writing, 7-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Mo Salah came off the bench in the second-half, and registered a lovely assist for Roberto Firmino and our sixth goal to boot. (And then our seventh!)

The striker clinically headed in from close-range after a rebounded effort from Joel Matip – and such was the scoreline at the time – didn’t even feel the need to celebrate!

Salah now has 15 for the season in all competitions and is jointly leading the Golden Boot race on 11.

What an absolutely world-class player Salah is. Robbie Fowler’s Premier League record is in trouble.