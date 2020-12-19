(Video) Sadio Mane dazzles ex-Red Clyne with lovely touch before doubling LFC lead

Sadio Mane added on to Taki Minamino’s early goal with a second to cushion Liverpool’s lead.

The Senegalese doubled the lead after taking a deft touch with his heel to turn past former Red, Nathaniel Clyne, before smacking an effort into the bottom-left corner.

Crystal Palace have not let Liverpool enjoy an easy lead, applying constant pressure to the visiting side, which had been well-dealt with by Fabinho who continues to deputise in the heart of defence.

It was a marvellous spin by Mane to create the space for the shot, with the Reds enjoying a superb first-half at Selhurst Park.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Sadio Mané LOVES playing against Crystal Palace 😅 He bags his customary goal against them… pic.twitter.com/diznseiNtV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020