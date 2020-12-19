(Video) Sadio Mane’s tantrum in the stands is funny but shows an incredible mentality after 7-0 win

When Sadio Mane is on the field, he is like a prize-fighter.

He battles for everything – runs his heart out – produces moments of spellbinding genius and everything in between.

And despite the Reds waltzing past Crystal Palace today at Selhurst Park, producing out biggest away win in top-flight history, Mane was NOT happy at his early substitution!

Our no.10 was playing exceptionally well – scoring a sublime goal in the first-half – and had a real paddy upon being hauled off for Mo Salah.

There were goals to be had, which his replacement proved by notching twice.

What makes this video funnier is Roberto Firmino’s initial reaction and Mane’s follow-up!

We love it. Elite mentality. 7-0 win and raging. Palace are probably fortunate he was withdrawn!