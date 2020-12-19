(Video) Salah sets sights on club records as he opens up about Barca-Madrid rumours

Mo Salah has stated that he would like to “break all the records” at Liverpool, in an interview with AS English.

The Egyptian speedster was responding to rumours circulating around his Anfield future, with Real Madrid and Barcelona allegedly interested in the forward.

We’d love to see Salah further cement his status as a brilliant Liverpool player by breaking every record he can get his hands on – of course, we’d settle for seeing the No.11 stay with us for his peak years.

It’s a little worrying that the 28-year-old didn’t rule out joining either La Liga giants mentioned, however, the Anfield faithful should be encouraged by the rather cryptic comment that his future under Jurgen Klopp remains “in the club’s hands”.

We don’t want you to go anywhere, Mo.

