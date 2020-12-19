(Video) Seventh heaven: Salah whips in absolute worldie of a curled finish from range

Mo Salah carried on Liverpool’s finishing masterclass with an unbelievable curled effort from range to add to Crystal Palace’s misery.

Having notched one away and assisted Bobby Firmino’s second, the Egyptian let fly on the edge of the box to increase the Reds’ lead to seven goals.

It’s absolutely remarkable how the Reds played, even after replacing Sadio Mane, who looked fit to fire at least another goal away for the club in the tie.

An absolutely awful day for Roy Hodgson’s men – but a frankly incredible one for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

There are no words 😍 Mo Salah makes it 𝙎𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙉 and this is the pick of the bunch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kph0gy8UNS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020