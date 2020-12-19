(Video) Stunning Mo Salah assist slices through Palace defence before Firmino dinks LFC fifth

Mo Salah’s assist for Bobby Firmino’s second goal of the night was a glorious pass to behold, bypassing three Crystal Palace players as it cut through to the Brazilian.

The No.9’s effort took Liverpool into football dreamland, with an unbelievable five-goal-lead in the second-half.

Jurgen Klopp’s men utterly blitzed their opponents with a clinical masterclass in the first-half, before captain Jordan Henderson and Firmino further added to the goal difference.

The Reds’ dominance was not expected, given the club’s previous difficult history with Roy Hodgson’s men – with the tie deemed, for many, a potential banana-skin.

