(Video) Stunning Mo Salah assist slices through Palace defence before Firmino dinks LFC fifth

Posted by
(Video) Stunning Mo Salah assist slices through Palace defence before Firmino dinks LFC fifth

Mo Salah’s assist for Bobby Firmino’s second goal of the night was a glorious pass to behold, bypassing three Crystal Palace players as it cut through to the Brazilian.

The No.9’s effort took Liverpool into football dreamland, with an unbelievable five-goal-lead in the second-half.

Jurgen Klopp’s men utterly blitzed their opponents with a clinical masterclass in the first-half, before captain Jordan Henderson and Firmino further added to the goal difference.

The Reds’ dominance was not expected, given the club’s previous difficult history with Roy Hodgson’s men – with the tie deemed, for many, a potential banana-skin.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SPORT TV:

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top