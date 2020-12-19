(Video) Taiwo Awoniyi nets fourth goal in six games to beat Dortmund

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring in Union Berlin’s 2-1 victory over Dortmund last night.

The youngster’s latest effort took him to four goals in the Bundesliga for the season, in what is his seventh loan spell away from Anfield.

Sadly, ongoing visa issues for the Nigerian have led to difficulties in his Liverpool career, hence the club’s decision to push the forward out on loan, year after year.

His latest goal for the Eisern was a well-taken header following a corner early in the second-half, netting a ball knocked-on by teammate Grischa Promel.

You can watch the clip here, courtesy of beIN SPORTS:

Taiwo Awoniyi's goal for Union Berlin against Dortmund yesterday pic.twitter.com/KrY8WKKwTm — 9aijasport (@9aija_Sport) December 19, 2020