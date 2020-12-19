(Video) Taki Minamino finally breaks PL duck with ultra cool finish to send Reds wild

Taki Minamino opened the scoring for the Reds with a long-awaited first Premier League goal.

Sadio Mane spun a man in the box before laying off the ball to the Japanese international who wisely took a touch before ending his goal drought with a well-taken effort in the far-left corner.

We can’t help but feel absolutely overjoyed for the lad, after Taki was denied a match-winning goal in Liverpool’s last Champions League group game in Denmark earlier in December.

It was a brilliant start from the Reds, and the first of what we hope will be many goals for the No.18.

