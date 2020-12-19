(Video) Van Aanholt gets in Trent’s face, but LFC man smirks off the bait before his side score seconds later

Liverpool scored three goals in the first-half v Crystal Palace today – with goals from Taki Minamino, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino giving Jurgen Klopp’s side an early lead.

It clearly riled Patrick van Aanholt, who got in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s face just before our third goal – claiming to the ref that Trent had kicked a ball at him!

Both players did all they could to avoid leaning too heavily into the other – as one wrong movement is a stupid red-card – especially if the other player thrown himself to the floor.

Trent just laughed at his opponent’s bait – showing that even aged 22 – he’s far too experienced to get sucked into a stupid situation.

It shows why Liverpool players simply don’t get red-cards under Klopp.