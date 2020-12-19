(Video) “We wanted to be ruthless” – Robertson pinpoints strategy behind 7-0 Palace drubbing

Andy Robertson broke down Liverpool’s gameplan in the 7-0 thriller at Selhurst Park, explaining that the Reds merely wanted to be “ruthless” in the way they conducted themselves on the pitch.

Having scored three goals in the first 45 minutes, against a side the club (and at a ground) have historically struggled against, the left-back was absolutely right to point to the team’s elite mindset going into the tie.

It echoed a message Gini Wijnaldum shared with the dressing room prior to the 2-1 victory over Spurs mid-week, with the Dutchman reminding the squad to make the most of the first-half.

With Taki Minamino having opened the proceedings with an excellently-taken effort two minutes into the game, Jurgen Klopp’s men appear to have already internalised that advice.

It can only mean good things for the club as we approach the second-half of the season – onwards and upwards, Reds.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

