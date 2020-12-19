(Video) Wow: Mo Salah is a ‘penalty merchant’ claims relegated Premier League keeper

Ben Foster told his YouTube channel that Mo Salah is a must-have in Fantasy Football because he’s a ‘penalty merchant’ and ‘Liverpool get penalties all the time’.

We’re not sure he watched much of us last season, then, when we were continually denied stonewallers – but in fairness – the Egyptian King has notched five times from the spot – this.

In total though, he has 15 penalty goals out of 108 for Liverpool – hardly Cristiano Ronaldo numbers – with the Portuguese notching an outrageous 14 for Juventus last term!

Salah is continually disrespected in fairness, but it should be water off his back. He’s an all-time Liverpool great already and he could well go on to break Robbie Fowler’s all-time PL goalscoring record, too.

