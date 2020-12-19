Wolves star lauds Liverpool as one of world’s best teams as he gushes about Van Dijk

Wolves man Adama Traore has shared his open admiration of Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, during an interview with the Premier League’s official YouTube Channel (via the Echo).

The forward also added that the No.4 was playing for “one of the best teams around the world”, as he praised the centre-half’s incomparable attributes when attempting to build his hypothetical ‘perfect player’.

“For physicality, it would have to be Van Dijk,” Traore said. “Defending would have to be Van Dijk again, he’s a clever player and he’s playing in one of the best teams around the world, so I think that helps too.”

The Spaniard has been sporadically linked with the Reds in the past, with many a fan drooling over the sheer pace and physicality at the player’s disposal.

While it’s always nice to hear other footballers praising Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, we rather enjoyed hearing the forward talk about Holland captain Virgil Van Dijk.

The centre-back has been not as cosmic a loss as we initially thought he would be – though that’s more due to how well Fabinho has slotted in at the back during his injury-enforced absence.

Given our current position in the league table, however, we have to wonder how much better we’d be doing with the Dutchman still in the side.

It’s a rather scary prospect – for other sides – to consider how even more ruthless this Reds team would be at full-strength.