Yves Bissouma’s representative confirms ‘significant interest’ from LFC

Michael N’Cho, Bissouma’s representative, has apparently shared that Liverpool are among several clubs to hold “significant interest” in the Brighton midfielder, according to Jonathan Shrager.

The Malian has been heavily linked with the Reds, following suggestions that he could replace Gini Wijnaldum, should the Dutchman run down his contract.

I have just spoken with Bissouma’s representative, Michaël N’Cho, who confirmed to me that there is significant interest in Yves from #MUFC, Liverpool, Monaco, two La Liga teams, and also Arsenal — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) December 19, 2020

The box-to-box midfielder could be a highly enticing prospect for Jurgen Klopp, whose Liverpool side have also been allegedly eyeing up teammate Ben White.

The former Ligue 1 player won a move to the Premier League off the back of his defensive performances in the French league, which could yet earn him another switch.

Of course, to replace our No.5, you’ve got to be more than just a solid tackler – you need to be exceptionally strong on the ball.

While Liverpool’s ageing midfield is an issue that will have to be dealt with in the long-run, it’s not as massive a priority at the moment for the club as is pursuing a new centre-back.

Nonetheless, the No.8 could prove a more than enticing prospect for Klopp and Michael Edwards come the Summer, as they hope to breed the next generation of midfielders for the Reds.