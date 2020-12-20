£20m Liverpool bid for Portuguese starlet confirmed – reports

Liverpool have reportedly had a bid of £20million rejected by Sporting Lisbon for exciting defender Nuno Mendes.

That’s according to both O Jogo and Record (via Sport Witness), who claim the Portuguese giants would only consider offers double what the Reds lodged.

It’s not the first time Mendes has been linked with a move to Anfield, with reports earlier this year suggesting the Premier League champions are keeping tabs on the Sporting starlet.

The full-back is said to have five years remaining on his current contract – but his club are interested in getting the 18-year-old tied down on a lengthier deal, in which they’ll insert a release clause worth more than £60million – as reported by A Bola.

Liverpool and the agent of the young defender, Miguel Pinho, are yet to meet, according to the same report – but the interest is very much real, it just remains to be seen how serious it is.

This rumour certainly makes sense, with Jurgen Klopp and co. known for plucking the best young talents from around the continent, including the likes of Harvey Elliott and Billy Koumetio. Perhaps one to keep an eye on, Reds.