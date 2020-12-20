7-0 victory places Liverpool in exclusive club – but it’s not really a good thing

Liverpool smashed Crystal Palace off their own park over the weekend, beating the Londoners 7-0 on their home turf.

It’s the type of score-line that grabs the attention of every fan in the Premier League – it’s such a rare thing for one club to completely steam-roll another, even if we’re taking about the champions and one of the weaker sides.

We know this all to well, after losing 7-2 to Aston Villa away from home – a result that reverberated across all of Europe, and not just domestically.

But on home soil, the 7-0 win over Crystal Palace this season has put the Reds in an exclusive club – but it’s not really a good thing.

As pointed out by the Guardian’s Richard Jolly, Liverpool are the first team to both score and concede seven goals in away games in the same Premier League season.

While it’s certainly nice to boast about the 7-0 victory, there is no doubt the number of goals we scored will have reminded some people of the amount we conceded against Villa.

To be fair, both results simply show the unpredictability of the Premier League – particularly this season – where anyone can beat anyone by any score-line.