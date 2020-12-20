Egypt legend claims Salah should be treated better at LFC; says forward should be given captaincy

Mohamed Aboutrika has insinuated that, by not giving Mo Salah the captaincy, Liverpool are not treating their forward as well as he deserves.

The Egyptian legend’s remarks follow his compatriot’s recent interview with AS, in which the No.11 admitted he was “disappointed” to be overlooked for the captaincy in the Reds final Champions League group game.

“Bruno [Fernandes] joined Manchester United a few months ago and is treated in a wonderful way, as he has received many awards in addition to the captaincy, why does this not happen with Salah at Liverpool?” Aboutrika told beIN Sports (via the Echo). “I repeat that he should be treated better, for example, the captaincy of the Egyptian national team is not his right because it is given by seniority.”

“But in Liverpool, he is the most deserving and worthy of the captain’s armband,” the former Al Ahly star added.

With all due respect, to suggest that Liverpool do not appreciate Salah enough because Jurgen Klopp gave the captaincy to Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Midtjylland tie is completely ludicrous.

Putting aside the emotional aspect of the decision – Trent is a Scouser, after all – it was the right call by the German to temporarily offer the captaincy to the man many perceive to be the future face of the club.

Strangely, however, Aboutrika appears to be also implying that the 28-year-old is more deserving of the armband than incumbent Jordan Henderson.

As far as we’re concerned, the England international is currently the right man to lead our lads on the pitch, no question about it.

That’s not to slight Salah, or any of the other talented and experienced heads in the dressing room, but there’s little to fault with the current arrangement, as far as we’re concerned.