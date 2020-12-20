European giants in tug-of-war over Liverpool star who looks set to leave – report

It has been reported that Barcelona and Serie A giants Inter Milan are both interested in Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, whose contract runs out in just seven months.

Anyone aware of Bosman ruling will know that means the Dutch superstar is free to negotiate with any clubs he likes as of next month – 12 days from now, to be exact.

Italian journalist Enzo Bucchioni told TMW that Inter are ready to battle Barcelona for Wijnaldum, in the hopes of brokering a deal similar to the one that took Christian Eriksen to Milan.

The Catalan club have long since been rumoured to be interested in making a move for the Dutchman, with new boss Ronald Koeman keen on linking up with his compatriot.

Chris Bascombe and Andy Hunter – two very reliable Liverpool journalists – revealed the Reds were braced for an offer for Gini over the summer, certainly suggesting an approach could be made in January.

Bucchioni’s mentioning of Inter’s interest in Wijnaldum isn’t the first we’ve heard of it, with CalcioMercato stating Antonio Conte is wanting to add some steel to his midfield.