Former Egypt star Aboutrika claims Liverpool looking to sell Salah at end of season

Mohamed Aboutrika has shared his opinion that the Reds are considering selling Mo Salah come the season end, in order to benefit from the likely considerable financial windfall.

The former Egypt-international courted controversy with earlier statements about the captaincy at Liverpool, claiming that the club had mistreated the 28-year-old by overlooking him for the armband.

“From my point of view, Liverpool’s current thinking is the need to sell Salah at the end of the season, to benefit financially from it, and that is just my point of view,” Aboutrika told BN Sports.

🗣 أبو تريكة عبر بي إن سبورتس 💬 من وجهة نظري تفكير ليفربول الحالي هو ضرورة بيع صلاح في نهاية الموسم، للاستفادة المادية منه وتلك مجرد وجهة نظري فقط pic.twitter.com/pJLGvIhD7h — FilGoal (From 🏠) (@FilGoal) December 20, 2020

The translation of the post by Google may not be 100% word-for-word accurate, however, the general message otherwise appears clear.

It’s a pretty bold claim (to say the least) from Aboutrika, and one that’s all the more confusing considering what has been said from those close to the side about Salah.

As Simon Hughes reported earlier for The Athletic, the No.11’s recent interview with Spanish publication AS does not necessarily indicate that he is unhappy at Liverpool – far from it, given Mo’s stated ambitions to “break all the records” at the club.

Indeed, as far as we understand here at the EOTK, there doesn’t appear to be any desire from the forward to part ways with the Reds.

Quite frankly, we hope to have Salah here at Anfield for as long as possible.