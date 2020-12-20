(Image) Erling Haaland’s message to Taki Minamino after breaking Premier League scoring duck

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland sent a congratulatory message to Taki Minamino, after the forward scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, as reported by the Echo.

The Japanese international opened the scoring in the Reds’ 7-0 romp over Crystal Palace and could have arguably added to his tally, as he was a constant threat throughout the tie.

It was great to see his former RB Salzburg teammate reach out after the No.18 opened his Premier League scoring account.

We’re hopeful that Minamino’s latest outing for the Reds represents the start of something special and that he can continue to contribute for the side when called upon.

You can have a look at the image below: