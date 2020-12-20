John Barnes hits Twitter with indirect dig at Sadio Mane after forward’s early substitution

John Barnes took to Twitter during the Reds’ tie with Crystal Palace with an indirect remark aimed at Sadio Mane, after the forward’s furious reaction to being replaced in the second-half.

The Liverpool legend had offered praise to Bobby Firmino following his contrastingly positive response to being substituted later in the game.

And comes off in the right way!! https://t.co/RGxb23IuRW — John Barnes (@officialbarnesy) December 19, 2020

With his number being called after 57 minutes had passed, Sadio looked rather miffed at the prospect of not remaining on the pitch for the full 90.

Considering that Liverpool were four goals up at the time, and that the No.10 had returned to his scoring ways, one can understand his reluctance to depart.

Though there was an undeniable contrast in attitude between Mane and Firmino, as they returned to the bench at different stages of the game, we actually aren’t that bothered by the Senegalese’s reaction.

Rather like Mo Salah, the forward has a hunger for goals that is not easy to satiate, and with the bleeding carcass-to-be of Roy Hodgson’s side being circled by Jurgen Klopp’s men, the 28-year-old would have already scented the opportunity.

We at the EOTK actually rather welcome the fury – we want our forwards to be hungry to contribute on the pitch.