Keane reckons Man United can challenge Liverpool for the title on one condition

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes the Red Devils can challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title this season, if they improve one aspect of their game.

Easier said than done, the Irishman has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his side needs to improve their home form and they can pose a threat to the reigning champions.

United, off the back of beating old rivals Leeds, are sitting pretty in third place – with a game in hand, and it’s hard to argue against the possibility of a charge, given their strong start.

Our apparent title rivals hadn’t won a league game at home since beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on November 21, and this is where Keane believes the biggest changes can be made.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the MEN, the former United captain said: “If they can get their home form in order because their away form is absolutely fantastic, then they have to consider themselves challengers to Liverpool.

“A month or two ago, I didn’t think that and I still have huge doubts about them. Obviously Ole mentioned the other day that they should consider themselves challengers to Liverpool, and I like to hear that, it’s Man United after all.

“The way the table is and the way the league is panning out is bizarre. If United can get their home form in order, then they should rightly be thinking, ‘yeah, we can challenge Liverpool’.”

He’s not wrong, to be fair – but he’s stating the obvious. Had United been able to turn their three losses at home into draws, they’d now be on 29 points – two behind Liverpool – with a game in hand.

It remains to be seen who will truly be in the Premier League title race this season, with just six points between first and sixth as it stands.