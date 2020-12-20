King Kenny encourages fans to vote in SPOTY as he endorses Jordan Henderson for award

Sir Kenny Dalglish tweeted his endorsement of Jordan Henderson for the Sports Personality of the Year Award, advising his followers to place their vote with the Liverpool captain.

Jordan Henderson is up against several sporting greats this year, from F1-star Lewis Hamilton to horse-racing sensation Hollie Doyle.

Jordan is not only a brilliant footballer, he’s a fantastic person. What he’s done both on and off the pitch this year has been remarkable. Get voting! Go on wee man!! #VoteHendo #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/XqrZve2jk4 — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷) (@kennethdalglish) December 20, 2020

The No.14 led Liverpool on the pitch to our 19th Premier League title – our first in 30 years – amassing a jaw-dropping 99 points.

Henderson has been a revelation as captain under Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds having enjoyed successive trophy-winning seasons, taking home the Champions League in 2019 after falling short the year before.

While each of the candidates for this year’s SPOTY award have earned their nominations, we couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than the midfielder.

It’s become virtually cliche to discuss the skipper in such a way, but we truly look a lesser side without him on the pitch – we cannot underestimate his influence at the club.

We’d echo Kenny’s thoughts on the matter and encourage the fanbase to get on the vote – knowing our supporters, Hendo will be in very safe hands.