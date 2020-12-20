Liverpool eye Dortmund defender as potential alternative to Upamecano

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on centre-back Manuel Akanji, in the event that a potential move for Dayot Upamecano proves unfruitful, as reported by the Daily Mail (via HITC).

Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards are thought to be considering the Dortmund man as an alternative to the RB Leipzig star, who the Reds are apparently keeping an eye on.

The club’s hierarchy had previously looked at the Swiss international, after initial attempts to prise Virgil van Dijk from former club Southampton failed, at least according to the Independent.

With the list of rumoured defensive targets ever-increasing however, we must cast some level of doubt over a move for the 25-year-old.

The interest around Upamecano and his defensive partner, Ibrahima Konate, seems to be somewhat genuine, though there is the distinct possibility that the former could be swayed by a switch to Bayern.

If that’s the case, it’s reasonably probable that Klopp could choose to take a risk by sticking with his current setup at Anfield, if he can’t get the exact man he wants.

It would be a massive gamble from the German, so we hope he gets his ideal target – whoever it is!