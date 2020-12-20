Liverpool to offload Origi in January swap deal to solve defensive issue – report

Schalke are reportedly expecting Liverpool to offer Divock Origi in exchange for centre-half Ozan Kabak this January, with the Reds said to be keen on signing a defender this winter.

This rumour comes from Last Word On Sports, who say the Bundesliga side are aware of the Premier League champions’ interest in their 20-year-old star.

This idea makes a great deal of sense – with Schalke yet to win a league game this season, and Liverpool being light on centre-backs – but we can’t vouch for the reliability of LWOS.

That being said, the Reds being linked with a move for Kabak isn’t anything new – most recently, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath claimed Liverpool will make a move for the Turkey international next month.

The Athletic alluded that Jurgen Klopp and co. would be willing to part ways with Origi, should a suitable offer come in for the Belgian.

As stated before, a swap deal involving the forward and Kabak makes a great deal of sense – it could potentially solve issues for both teams – but we’d suggest taking this rumour with a pinch of salt for the time being.