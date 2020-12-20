Mo Salah is statistically the best forward the Premier League has ever seen

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah came off the bench in the second-half against Crystal Palace at the weekend and bagged himself a quick brace.

These goals have now taken the Egyptian’s contribution rate (G+A) to 0.97 per game – the highest the Premier League has ever seen, slightly ahead of Thierry Henry at 0.96.

Let’s immediately address the elephant in the room: the Frenchman did play around twice as many games for Arsenal as Salah currently has for Liverpool, there is no denying it.

MORE: 7-0 victory places Liverpool in exclusive club – but it’s not really a good thing

Our No.11 will have to keep up his current rate of scoring (and assisting) for another 2-3 years to truly earn the right to be named the best forward the Premier League has ever seen.

But Salah can’t help that he’s only been with Liverpool for three full season, nor can he now do anything about his infamous stint at Chelsea, where he scored twice in 13 appearances.

Only time will tell if the history books will remember the Egyptian in a similar light to Henry – but he’s already a Liverpool hero, written in the club’s folklore for his contributions.