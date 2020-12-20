(Photos) Mane keeps promise to fan with wonderful celebration tribute

Sadio Mane enjoyed a particularly fruitful outing for the Reds in their 7-0 victory at Selhurst Park, keeping to his word, after scoring the club’s second of the night, as he paid tribute to a fan’s celebration.

The Senegalese was in great form, providing the assist for Taki Minamino’s opener before netting Liverpool’s second, following a lovely touch and spin on former Red Nathaniel Clyne.

With Jurgen Klopp’s men smelling blood in the air, the 28-year-old was understandably furious to have had his number called with only 57 minutes gone.

Sadio Mane and Lee celebrations ♥️ Kept his word in the LFC Xmas video for Nivea and done his celebrations today for Lee top top guy Sadio Mane 👏 #mane #SM10 pic.twitter.com/2zBuksVFEp — supermane10 (@supermanelfc) December 19, 2020