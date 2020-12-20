Salah contract position clarified amidst rumours of potential La Liga move – The Athletic

Mo Salah’s interview with Spanish publication AS, which was released yesterday, points to a potential desire to extend his Anfield stay, according to The Athletic’s Simon Hughes.

The much-analysed remarks that were published from the encounter – a rare media showing for the Egyptian – have sparked a great deal of debate over his future.

“The Athletic understands that Jurgen Klopp and other key figures at Liverpool do not view Salah’s comments as a matter of frustration,” Hughes wrote. “There is a temptation to think this might be the start of an exit strategy, but it is just as plausible that Salah wants to stay for a long time.”

“Perhaps all he needs is an assurance that the club feel the same way, especially in the climate of COVID-19, which is expected to have caused north of £100 million in lost revenues,” the Liverpool journalist added.

The timing of the released interview was, in hindsight, rather unfortunate, as it preceded news of the Reds’ forward being benched for the Crystal Palace encounter – the right decision by Klopp, but one that also served to add fuel to the fire.

Some immediately took the opportunity to speculate that this was a desperate call to his rumoured, potential suitors from La Liga – Real Madrid and Barcelona – following the forward’s carefully chosen words about the Spanish sides in question.

With fans having a tendency to jump on the merest hint of unrest, however, it’s important that we’re careful not to attribute more meaning behind Salah’s words than is necessary.

There’s room for interpretation, as Hughes has noted, but the 28-year-old’s latest media appearance is by no means indicative of any major dissatisfaction with his lot at Liverpool.

We at the EOTK would agree it is likely that the Egypt international’s comments are suggestive of a desire to extend his stay at Anfield – at the very least, just as likely as any indication of a wish to leave.