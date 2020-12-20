(Video) Bobby Firmino reminds fans why he’s irreplaceable in remarkable Palace highlights

Bobby Firmino somehow managed to top his match-winning performance against Spurs mid-week with a stellar outing in the 7-0 win at Selhurst Park yesterday.

The Brazilian played a vital part, registering an assist and two goals on the afternoon, much to the delight of fans at home.

With the No.9 having come under fire recently for a lack of goals, it’s been great to see Firmino make his return to the scoresheet of late, and with some excellent finishes no less.

As most fans will be more than aware, the forward’s value to Jurgen Klopp extends far beyond his goal contributions, with his sheer work-rate and connecting play providing the oil for this intricate Liverpool machine.

You can watch the clip below:

Roberto Firmino vs Crystal Palacepic.twitter.com/HLfBW8cb99 — LFC Comps (@LFCComps) December 19, 2020