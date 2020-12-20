(Video) Guardiola’s points admission after Liverpool run wild at Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola told Amazon Prime Sport that his Manchester City side were a long way away from title-winning form, admitting that “it’s a lot of points” separating them and Liverpool in the league table.

City took an admirable 1-0 away victory in Southampton after Liverpool ran riot at Selhurst Park, with eight points now separating the two teams.

Albeit, the Spaniard’s club do have a game in hand, but it’s an important gap at this early stage of the season nonetheless.

It’s interesting to note that Guardiola likewise seemed keen not to dismiss the points difference between the sides; of course, it will be up to Liverpool to ensure that the gap remains and, preferably, widens if possible.

No team has more league clean sheets than @ManCity this season. Pep Guardiola heaps praise on his defenders after victory over Southampton.