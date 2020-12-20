(Video) Kelleher pulls off wonderful double-save in LFC training as Irishman reminds Klopp of his class

Young Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher has been involved with the senior squad this season perhaps more than he could have ever hoped.

An injury to Alisson a few weeks back earned the Irishman a couple of chances between the sticks – in the Champions League and then the Premier League – and he made good on his promise.

Kelleher has now slid back to the side-lines as the Reds’ No.1 has returned to fitness, but will still be chomping at the bit for another opportunity to prove himself.

A double-save he pulled off in training certainly won’t do him any harm, as the stopper denied two of his team-mates in Liverpool training with coaches watching on.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 6.51:

Inside Training: All-action five-a-side & Thiago returns from LiverpoolFC

