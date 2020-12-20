(Video) Naby Keita shines in all-action five-a-side in Liverpool training

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita dropped a phenomenal performance as the Reds smashed Crystal Palace 7-0 away from home in the Premier League.

The Guinea international had been forced onto the side-lines for a number of weeks though injury, but returned to the fold with a vengeance.

Keita gave his team-mates a hint that he was up for it in a training session at the AXA Centre in Kirkby, in which he dominated an all-action five-a-side.

To be fair, you’d expect our No.8 to do well against the younger lads – but excellent composure and execution was great to see after recovering from an injury.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 1.58: