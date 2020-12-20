(Video) Naby Keita with quiet midfield masterclass as Liverpool romp to victory

Naby Keita played the full 90 minutes of Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace yesterday, posting a great performance, which went somewhat under the radar amidst the Reds’ shooting masterclass.

The Guinean was often purposeful in possession, driving the team on with forward runs and well-weighted, lofted balls; in truth, he was unfortunate not to leave a mark on the assists sheet.

In a game resplendent with beautiful goals and play, Keita was often quite willing to take part in the dirty work behind the machine, popping up with important tackles to keep the Reds on the front foot.

It was fantastic to see our No.8 last the entire match, and it will provide some measure of hope to Jurgen Klopp that the midfielder is ready to enjoy a run of games for the club.

You can watch the clip below:

Naby Keita vs Crystal Palacepic.twitter.com/z5w7TJzOje — LFC Comps (@LFCComps) December 19, 2020