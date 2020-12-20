(Video) Pitaluga shows skills with ball at his feet in LFC training; completes pass to Minamino

Liverpool starlet Marcelo Pitaluga looks like he could very well one day become a great goalkeeper, and he’s at the right club if he wants to fulfil his potential!

The young Brazilian is a product of Fluminense and was revered as one of the most exciting prospects at the club – so much so there was a public out-lash amid rumours of the teenager’s sale.

Pitaluga often takes part in senior training sessions at the new AXA Centre in Kirkby, made even easier by having all levels of Liverpool’s squad in one location.

In the video below, you’ll see the youngster controlling the ball with his feet with relative ease – an important skill for a modern goalkeeper – and complete a pass to Taki Minamino.

Take a look (via LFC TV), skip to 4.58: