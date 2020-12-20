(Video) Thiago in Liverpool training for the first time after missing two months through injury

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has resumed training in Kirkby as the summer signing eyes up a potential return before the end of the month.

He’s been out of action since the Merseyside Derby, in which he picked up a knee injury thanks to a red card challenge by Everton’s Richarlison.

It was unclear just how long Thiago would be forced onto the side-lines, but it appears he could be closing in on a return in the coming weeks.

The Spaniard hasn’t joined up with the rest of the squad for a full session just yet – he’s training alone – but to see him running around on the grass is huge.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 0:15 and 1:42 to see Thiago: