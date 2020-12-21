Controversial ‘best Premier League XI’ leaves out Liverpool stars

Social media is a bit of a game for companies – the more interactions you get, the better – and we see attention-grabbing posts all of the time.

NOW TV are up with their latest bizarre shout, leaving several Liverpool players out of their ‘best Premier League XI’ so far this season.

It was slightly veiled, however – with Ben Chilwell, a top-class left-beck, given the nod over Andy Robertson and no room in the side for the dynamic Fabinho, despite the duo being two of our most in-form players thus far.

Elsewhere in the XI, there is little to complain about really – Mo Salah makes the forward line, and it’s hard to argue against the inclusion of the likes of Son Heung-min, Jack Grealish and Jannik Vestergaard.

Take a look at the full line-up below:

You've helped us select the best @premierleague XI of the season so far… Is there anyone you'd swap in or out? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hyOeIRahtG — NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) December 21, 2020

With regards to Liverpool, there are cases to be made for the inclusion of Gini Wijnaldum, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson as well to be fair.

We won’t be losing sleep over this, mind you, it’s clear what NOW TV have tried to do here – and our writer Ste Carson summed it up well with a snappy response to the original tweet, which you can see below:

Leaving out obvious choices to get more interactions, are we? pic.twitter.com/RQRvvGCrRW — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) December 21, 2020