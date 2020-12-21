Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho on the move again this winter – report

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is reportedly set to leave the Catalan giants this winter.

Diario ARA – as cited by AS – state there are various reasons the club are looking to sell the Brazilian next month, with financial problems being at the forefront.

Coutinho is one of the highest-earners at Camp Nou, and getting him off the wage bill, not to mention a handsome transfer fee, would be a good way to balance the books.

The former Liverpool star saw a reprise in Spain at the start of the season, but has since lost his regular starting place to Antione Griezmann, Lionel Messi and 18-year-old Pedri.

There are no names in the report of who could be interested in Coutinho, but rumours over the summer suggested interest from ‘a number Premier League sides’ including Chelsea.

We at Empire of the Kop would welcome a potential Anfield return for the Brazilian – but there are so many reasons why that just won’t happen any time soon.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich can effectively be ruled out of the race, after they rejected a chance to sign Coutinho on a permanent deal at the end of his loan in June.