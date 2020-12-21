(Image) Milner’s funny IG selfie from training – with hashtags to roast Robbo

Posted by
Liverpool veteran James Milner was on the wind-up at training this week, taking a cheeky selfie in Andy Robertson’s kit and posting it on his Instagram account.

The midfielder joked that he was wearing the shirt of his ‘hero’ – but roasted the Scot within his typically funny hashtags, signing off the post with #sleevesmightbeabitstretchedmate.

On a more serious note, it’s nice to see the 34-year-old back in training after seemingly recovering from his short-term injury! Hopefully he’ll be back on the pitch soon.

Take a look at the image below:

Milly’s bants and hashtag games are unmatchable from LiverpoolFC

