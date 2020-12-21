‘Immensely proud…thank you’: Jordan Henderson reacts as Liverpool scoop two SPOTY awards

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was up for the main prize of BBC Sports Personality of the Year last night, but lost out to F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Mackem took to Twitter a few hours after the voting had concluded to congratulate the ‘deserved’ winner and celebrate the two awards that were headed back to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp was named Coach of the Year and Liverpool were crowned Team of the Year, the latter of which made Henderson feel ‘immensely proud’ – see his full message below:

On a personal level, I'd like to say thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for me – I’m very humbled by it. My congratulations to @LewisHamilton, he's a deserved winner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/T9qwWfn28S — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 20, 2020

Hendo is the real winner in our eyes – being the first Liverpool player to hoist the Premier League trophy above his head – with even more illustrious silverware up for grabs in 2021.

We’ve come to expect it of Henderson by now, but taking to social media so soon after finishing second and sharing a nice message on Hamilton is pure class.

It’s a tough task, but hopefully the skipper will be up for the same award in another 12 months after lifting the Reds’ 20th league title – equalling the country-wide record.