LFC’s good omen for PL title retention as Reds make it three years on the run

Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table on 31 points with just one loss to their name (let’s not talk about that result, though).

Manchester United have a game in hand on the Reds, but it won’t matter – the reigning champions will be atop the pile come Christmas day for the third year on the run.

As we’ve known from past experiences, holding the No.1 spot over winter doesn’t always mean you’ll be lifting the trophy come spring.

But typically you do, as there have only been 12 instances when it didn’t work out – with Liverpool unfortunately claiming three of them.

MORE: Liverpool agree deal for £18m midfielder who could be Wijnaldum replacement – report

That being said, the Reds were top of the pile last Christmas too and we all know how that ended.

It provides a potential good omen for Jurgen Klopp and co., but this season will quite a bit different from last year with only six points separating first and sixth.

Liverpool had a 13-point lead Boxing Day 2019 with a game in hand and only got stronger as the season went on, before claiming our elusive 19th title.

Nothing is certain in football, though – but we’re currently on course to claim a record 20th championship this season, and we’re backing the Reds all the way.