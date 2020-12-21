Liverpool agree deal for £18m midfielder who could be Wijnaldum replacement – report

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal with Lille to sign midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Portugal international is valued at £18million [Transfermarkt], but it’s unclear how much the Reds have supposedly agreed to pay the French club.

This claim comes from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, who suggest Sanches will replace Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield – a player who is subject of interest from Inter Milan.

Lille are presently facing financial issues, caused by a trifecta of the pandemic, a TV deal collapse and poor performances on the field over the last few seasons.

Sanches signed for the Ligue 1 side last summer, but these factors are believed to play a part in their supposed sale to Liverpool.

Let’s indulge the rumour for a moment – the potential move poses a massive upturn in midfielder’s career, which fits with his progression after leaving Bayern Munich.

For Liverpool, the 23-year-old could fill the gap which could be potentially left behind by Wijnaldum, who is looking increasingly likely to depart Anfield as the clock ticks on his expiring contract.

It makes sense, but that doesn’t mean it’s true. TMW aren’t typically a reliable source for even Italian football news, but this one could be worth taking note of.