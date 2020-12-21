(Photo) Mo Salah shares smiley selfie amid rumours he’s unhappy at Liverpool

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has taken to social media to share a smiley snap of himself amid talk of his future away from Anfield.

According to compatriot Mohamed Aboutrika, the Egyptian forward isn’t happy with the Reds.

Speaking to beIN Sports, the Al Ahly hero said: “Salah is not happy for some reason, but that is a secret that I will not be able to say.”

We shook our heads at the comments, but it seems Mo himself has gone some way to dispel the talk too by sharing a smiley selfie on Twitter amid the chatter.

Take a look: