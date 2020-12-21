(Photo) Thiago shares another training snap as midfielder edges closer to Liverpool return

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara seems to be taking slight steps towards full fitness as the Spaniard tweeted another snap from training this week.

The summer signing has been out of action since October, but finally graced the pitches at the new AXA Centre in Kirkby earlier this month.

Thiago has since increased his social media activity, hinting that he could make a full come-back to the field soon.

There is still no official time-line on the midfielder’s return, but it looks like fans can expect to see him again before the end of January.

Take a look at the photo below: