(Video) ‘Thanks EA’ – LFC’s Diogo Jota not happy with bug in FIFA 21

Liverpool star Diogo Jota will be having a bit more spare time than perhaps he wanted this festive period after picking up an injury which could see him out of action until February.

As such, the 24-year-old has hopped on his gaming console of choice to play a bit of FIFA 21 – but it hasn’t all gone to plan for the Portugal international.

Seemingly trying to take a penalty with Cristiano Ronaldo in a Liverpool kit (!), the game bugged out and clearly wasn’t worked as it should, with Jota captioning the clip (below) with ‘Great. Thanks EA‘.

Take a look: