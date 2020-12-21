(Video) The moment Roberto Firmino made Liverpool World Champions – one year on

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino wrote himself into Liverpool folklore with his match-winning goal in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final against Flamengo.

It was a moment not one of us will ever forget, as the Reds claimed their first world title after claiming the UEFA Champions League just six months prior.

It was a hard-fought game against Flamengo – one year ago to the day – and we thought we’d bring the glorious scenes as Firmino made Liverpool World Champions right back to the top of your feeds.

Take a look at the video below (via FIFA TV) and enjoy: