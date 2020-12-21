(Video) Virgil van Dijk drops clip of himself kicking a ball for the first time since horror injury

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk seems to have taken a small step towards regaining match-fitness.

The centre-half took to Twitter to share a video of himself kicking a ball for the first time since Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford cleared him out, destroying his ACL.

Take this good news with a pinch of salt, though, Reds – while this is a positive, it’s still a long way to go for van Dijk, who is still expected to sit out until the latter stages of the season.

Take a look at the video below:

Step by step.. pic.twitter.com/kkFluSl3ZW — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 21, 2020