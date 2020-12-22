Big news as Sky journo claims Origi Bundesliga January swap-deal for centre-back is on

Sky Germany journalist Marc Behrenbeck says that Liverpool have contacted Schalke regarding a swap-deal between Divock Origi and Ozan Kabak.

Kabak is a 20-year-old centre-back who starts for Turkey and would bolster our backline which is low on numbers.

Origi is a Liverpool legend but way down our pecking order and yesterday removed any link to the club on his social media profiles – evidence he’s probably out of the door.

@LFC hat über Tausch Origi gegen Kabak beraten. @s04 soll kontaktiert werden. Können wir bestätigen. Origi kommt bei Klopp derzeit ja kaum zum Zug. Liverpool will IV im Winter holen. Van Diijk und Gomez fehlen ja derzeit. @Sky_MaxB — Marc Behrenbeck (@Sky_Marc) December 21, 2020

Kabak has actually been part of an outrageously poor Schalke backline for about a calendar year now – and we’ve never been impressed – but if Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards have decided he’s their man – then who are we to argue?

A new defender will ease the pressure on Joel Matip and Fabinho, and potentially allow the latter to move into central midfield – where he’s actually most comfortable.

That being said, we’d argue Fabinho has been the Premier League’s best centre-back this season and should remain there until Virgil van Dijk returns.