Blackburn star Stewart Downing hints ‘frightening’ Harvey Elliott is team’s best player already

Harvey Elliott is having the time of his life in the Championship at Blackburn Rovers – and it’s actually turning into one of those loan deals that works out brilliantly for all three parties.

The player gets minutes and his development is aided, which is handy for Liverpool in the long-term, while Blackburn get a gem of a playmaker to help with a promotion push.

The 17-year-old has scored four goals and registered five assists so far, wowing his new team-mates and manager Tony Mowbray.

Former Liverpool player Stewart Downing, now 36, is on the bench for Rovers – and has lauded Elliott’s potential – claiming Blackburn need to be careful not to pile too much pressure on him as he’s already showing signs he’s their best player!

“We have to be careful with him because he’s still very young, but he’s almost the go-to man for us at the moment, he’s playing well and getting goals,” the ex-Liverpool winger told Blackburn’s official website.

“The manager’s probably trying to see whether he can rest him at some stage, but you have to play him at the minute.

“He’ll have ups and downs in his career, but he has that quality through a goal or an assist.

“But he’s fitted in so well here, he’s got a good environment around him and the lads all really look after him.

“It’s important for him to just keep enjoying his football.

“I think the lads have spoken to each other and mentioned that you look back to when you were 17, you’re a bit a headless chicken, aren’t you?” he added.

“But Harvey’s game understanding, his quality, his knowledge of when to release the pass, even with his goal, he never panics.

“For the equaliser [against Rotherham], as soon as he took his first touch I was turning back because I knew it would be a goal.

“He has the finesse, the quality, but he’s also fitted into the group very well.

“He’s definitely got the quality, but he runs around and works hard as well.

“I think most would look at him and say ‘he’s good, he’s got the technical ability’, but he’s buying into everything, the pressing, the tracking back, he’s a real team player.”

We loved reading these quotes and hope Elliott continues to impress in English football’s second tier.

Next season, we think he’ll be back in red, with the club unlikely to purchase a direct replacement for Divock Origi because of the youngster’s emergence as an option in the frontline.